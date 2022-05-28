Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,458 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,676,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 2.76. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

