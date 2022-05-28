Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Overstock.com were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 49.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

