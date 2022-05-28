Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,333,000 after buying an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 127,366 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 146,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

