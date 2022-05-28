Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TowneBank by 15.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TowneBank by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in TowneBank by 63.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

TOWN opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. TowneBank has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

