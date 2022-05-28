Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viasat were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viasat by 240.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viasat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Viasat by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Viasat by 67.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

VSAT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

