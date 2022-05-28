Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,900 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $36.76 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

