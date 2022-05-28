Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 218 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $219.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.70 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.99. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

