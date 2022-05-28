Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,080 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $3.54 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

