Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,185 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fisker were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSR opened at $10.75 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

