Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,044 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 272,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.