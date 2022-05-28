Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,113 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 631,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,000,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 936,234 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 136,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $174,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,986 shares of company stock valued at $506,386. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

