Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 863 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

