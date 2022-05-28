Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.