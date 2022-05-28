Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.14 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

