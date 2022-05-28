Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,809,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,664,431.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 171,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,450. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

