Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

