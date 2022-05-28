Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,459 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Alto Ingredients worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

ALTO opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $341.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 44,830 shares of company stock worth $181,610. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

