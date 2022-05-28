Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WesBanco were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,232.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

