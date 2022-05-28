Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PRA Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,722,938.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,243.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRAA opened at $37.40 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

