Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GMS were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

