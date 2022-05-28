Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $460,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 74.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.