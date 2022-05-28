Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $468,000 Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in LivePerson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $600,584. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $17.05 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.31.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

