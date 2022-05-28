Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $485,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celsius were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 375.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 554,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $21,478,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 61.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 549,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $70.86 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.44 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

