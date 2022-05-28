Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $487,000 Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,305.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

