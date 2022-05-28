Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 173,643 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 93,378 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.04%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,161,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,735. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

