Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $492,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,552,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 351,294 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

