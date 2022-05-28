Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $494,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 197,249 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of HP opened at $51.69 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

