Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.