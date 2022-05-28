Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.44. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

