Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,254.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,871.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,855. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

