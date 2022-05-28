Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KTB opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

