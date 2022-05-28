Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.