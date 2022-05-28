Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,691 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after acquiring an additional 635,782 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

