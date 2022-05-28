Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,126 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 328,130 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,875,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 665.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,139,844. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GO opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

