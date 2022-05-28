Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,467 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.