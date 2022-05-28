Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,514 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bumble were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bumble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bumble by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Bumble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

BMBL stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.08 and a beta of 1.60. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

