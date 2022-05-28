Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,154 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 243,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 221,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,554,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after acquiring an additional 114,356 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

