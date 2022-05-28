Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,663 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

