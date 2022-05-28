Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,688 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

