Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 959 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

