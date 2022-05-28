Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareDx were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,093,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
