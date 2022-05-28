Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JELD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $20,209,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $8,415,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $7,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 273,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 255,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD opened at $18.92 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

