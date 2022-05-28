Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

