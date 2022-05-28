Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PagerDuty were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 71.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after buying an additional 492,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 50.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.12.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

