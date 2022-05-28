Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $47.75 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.