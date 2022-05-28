Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 880,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

