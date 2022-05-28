Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $466,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

