TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,724,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $16,607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,419,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,330,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI opened at $8.56 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.