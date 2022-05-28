TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after purchasing an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 137,258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $10,377,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $9,548,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $9,144,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

TTGT opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

