The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $400,904.58 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SHW opened at $276.35 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

